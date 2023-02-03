Artificial Tears Linked To Outbreak Of Drug-Resistant Pseudomonas Aeruginosa In The US

Patients and healthcare providers asked to immediately discontinue using EzriCare artificial tears.

Patients and healthcare providers have been advised to discontinue using EzriCare artificial tears after CDC found the presence of the outbreak strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa in multiple samples.

The outbreak of a rare strain of extensively drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa or P. aeruginosa in the US has been linked to the use of artificial tears. Following this finding, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about the bacterial infections.

According to the health agency, cases of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo- -lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum- -Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) infections have been reported in 12 US states. Many of these patients reported using artificial tears of different brands.

CDC tells people todiscontinue using EzriCare artificial tears

EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was found to be the most common brand of artificial tears used by the patients infected with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa.

In laboratory testing, the CDC has identified the presence of the outbreak strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa in opened EzriCare bottles from multiple lots collected from two states.

Patients and healthcare providers have been asked to immediately discontinue using EzriCare artificial tears until additional guidance from CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Signs and symptoms of P. aeruginosa infections

As of January 31, 2023, the CDC had confirmed 55 patients infected with VIM-GES-CRPA in 12 US states (CA, CO, CT, FL, NJ, NM, NY, NV, TX, UT, WA, WI). Patients with VIM-GES-CRPA infections had a variety of presentations including keratitis, endophthalmitis, respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sepsis. Serious outcomes include permanent vision loss due to cornea infection, hospitalization, and one death due to systemic infection.

The CDC recommends patients who used EzriCare Artificial Tears to watch out for signs or symptoms of an eye infection, such as discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, feeling of something in the eye, increased sensitivity to light, or blurry vision. Those who have these signs or symptoms should seek timely medical care, it said.

Pseudomonas infections: Who are at high risk?

Pseudomonas is a group of bacteria that is found commonly in the environment, for example in soil and water. There are many different types of Pseudomonas, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the one that mostly causes infections in humans. It can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body.

Hospitalized patients are at highest risk of getting Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, especially those on breathing machines (ventilators), or with devices such as catheters or who patients with wounds from surgery or burns. People in healthcare settings can get the infections when they are exposed to water or soil that is contaminated with these germs. Drug-resistant strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa can also spread from one person to another in healthcare settings through contaminated hands, equipment, or surfaces, according to CDC.