Do you know that FDA-approved artificial sweeteners and sports supplements were found to be toxic to digestive gut microbes? Yes, they can wreck your well-being! Read on to know more.

According to the findings published in a new paper published in Molecules by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the diet food and drinks which are loaded with artificial sweeteners are harmful to your gut health. Isn’t this piece of information shocking?

Six sweeteners namely advantame, saccharine, aspartame, sucralose, neotame, and acesulfame potassium-k which are approved to be incorporated in the drinks and food in the US and EU were found to be toxic to your gut microbes. As the destruction of gut microbe can put you at the risk of obesity. Alarming right?

According to a researcher, bioluminescent E. coli bacteria were modified and it luminesce when toxicants are detected and also act as a sensing model representative of your complex microbial system. Thus, it can affect the gut microbes and invite a host of health problems like obesity and many more.

Furthermore, artificial sweeteners have also been identified as environmental pollutants apart from identified risky for us. They are also to be found in drinking and surface water as they harmful sweeteners are resistant to wastewater treatment processes.

People consumed many products which contain artificial sweeteners without knowing about their harmful effects. People should keep in mind that artificial sweeteners can irritate your gut. They can give you a tough time. Before consuming them you should know about the potential dangers of it. You should avoid it as much as you can and opt for natural food items. Be careful while purchasing the food items which contain artificial sweeteners. Since, it can put you at the risk of many health issues.