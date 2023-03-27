Artificial Intelligence In Indian Healthcare System: ICMR Releases First Ethical Guidelines

Artificial Intelligence In Indian Healthcare System: ICMR Releases First Ethical Guidelines

The fresh guidelines are designed for all parties interested in researching AI in healthcare.

In a major development in the healthcare system in India, the Department of Health Research and ICMR's Artificial Intelligence Cell have released the first-ever ethical guidelines for applying artificial intelligence in biomedical research and healthcare structure in the country. India has just over 64 doctors available per 100,000 people compared to a global average of approximately 150 per 100,000 approx. According to the officials, these fresh guidelines for AI in the Indian healthcare system will help in the proper establishment of an ethical framework for the development of AI-based tools that can benefit all stakeholders. How does AI work in the healthcare system? Let's understand.

AI In India Healthcare System: Country's Biggest Opportunity

Currently, the AI in health sector relies heavily on the data which is being given or provided by human participants. This leaves a chance for loopholes, as there can be a gap in the data handling, interpretation, autonomy, risk minimization, professional competence, data sharing, and confidentiality, according to a document drafted by the two organizations. In the new ethical guideline, the ICMR has made it compulsory to have an ethical framework that addresses issues specific to AI for biomedical research and healthcare.

The Real Challenge

AI in the health sector in India is booming, however, there are a lot of potential ethical challenges which include algorithmic transparency and explainability, clarity on liability, accountability and oversight, bias and discrimination. In the current guideline, the ICMR has addressed these issues. Speaking to the media about the freshly released guidelines, Dr N K Arora, head of NTAGI, said, "The DHR-ICMR AI Cell has identified the need to develop these guiding ethical principles concerning artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools."