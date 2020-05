Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are trying desperately to find a cure for the disease. But despite many false hopes, they have not been able to zero in on any potential cure. Trials of possible cures have started in different parts of the world. But it may still be a long time before we see a vaccine in the market for the general public. Besides trying to find a new drug, scientists are also trying to figure out if any existing drug can be used to fight the pandemic. Examples include the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the tuberculosis vaccine. The latest drug to join the list is the rheumatoid arthritis medication Tocilizumab. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 37,336 as death toll reaches 1,218

Researchers from UC San Diego Health have started a Phase III clinical trial to see if this medication has any therapeutic value for COVID-19 patients who develop or at high risk of developing serious lung damage from SARS-CoV-2 infections. Doctors commonly use this drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders. This endeavor is part of a global effort to find a cure for the ongoing pandemic at the earliest. Also Read - Scientists identify mobile phones as 'Trojan horses' for COVID-19

About the trial

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled interventional trial will enroll around 330 participants at nearly 70 sites across the world. In UC San Diego, researchers will recruit around 20 participants who are 18 years or older. All participants are in hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia and have evidence of impaired gas exchange. They will receive one intravenous infusion of either tocilizumab or the placebo, with a possible second infusion if clinical symptoms worsen or show improvement. At the end of it, researchers are hopeful of being able to answer questions on whether tocilizumab can improve the health and clinical status of treated COVID-19 patients or if it can reduce the mortality rate due to COVID-19 pneumonia. Also Read - No, alcohol can’t kill the novel coronavirus, as claimed by Rajasthan Congress MLA

About the drug

Tocilizumab is an immunosuppressive drug, which doctors use in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It is basically a monoclonal antibody-based therapy, which blocks cellular receptors for interleukin-6 (IL-6), a protein or cytokine that is known to trigger inflammation.

How it may help COVID-19 patients

The immune system of some COVID-19 patients seem to go haywire. There is an overexpression of IL-6 and this generates a ‘cytokine storm’. This can cause severe and fatal damage to the lungs and other organs of the body. Scientists have known for a long time that cytokine storms can lead to many serious inflammatory diseases including respiratory ailments caused by coronaviruses, influenza, multiple sclerosis and also pancreatitis.

Now, to control the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, doctors there had used this drug to treat a few patients with serious lung damage. They were surprised to see promising results. Because of this, the Chinese National Health Commission now includes tocilizumab in its guidelines for treating COVID-19-related pneumonia and other lung issues.

What experts say

Many voices from the scientific community warn that this must not be seen as a cure for COVID-19. It is important to reiterate again and again right now that there are no approved therapies for COVID-19. Doctors treat the patient only for the symptoms that he or she may exhibit. Moreover, COVID-19 affects patients in many different ways and inflammation of lungs is just one of the symptoms. Tocilizumab can suppress this inflammatory response and it may reduce the need for more extreme medical interventions like mechanical ventilation and greater risk of chronic injury and death, say UC San Diego researchers.