The world is in the grip of the Covid-19 virus for a year now, and with various updates every day from the researchers, it seems like the virus is not going away anytime soon. While vaccination drive is now being administered in various cities of the country, researchers are still trying to cure the patients with various other available drugs.

One such study was conducted by the UK which stated that – treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with drugs typically used for arthritis may significantly improve survival. Can it? No. In contrary to what the UK study said, a recent study has revealed that treating severe COVID-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days.

According to the reports, the trial was immediately stopped following an increase in the number of deaths among those receiving the drug.

Increased Number Of Deaths In Severe Covid-19 Patients Receiving Tocilizumab

The authors of the study noted that there was an increased number of deaths at 15 days in severe COVID-19 patients receiving tocilizumab — contradicting earlier observational studies suggesting a benefit of the drug.

However, the scientists, including those from Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo in Brazil, said these contradictory effects need to be assessed in future studies.

What Happens When Covid-19 Patients Are Given Tocilizumab

They explained that the drug blocks a specific part of the immune system — interleukin 6 — that can go into overdrive in some COVID-19 patients.

While tocilizumab was thought to help lessen the body’s inflammatory response to the virus and avert dire consequences of the disease, the study said the drug’s effects are not well defined.

Here’s What The Clinical Trial Showed

In the research, the scientists conducted a clinical trial comparing tocilizumab plus standard care with standard care alone in patients admitted to hospital with severe or critical COVID-19.

Their findings are based on 129 adults (average age of 57 years) with confirmed COVID-19 at nine hospitals in Brazil between 8 May and 17 July 2020.

The patients received supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation and had abnormal levels of at least two molecules linked to inflammation in their blood.

They were randomly divided into two groups — 65 who received tocilizumab plus standard care, and 64 who received standard care alone.

Other factors, such as underlying conditions and use of other medication, were taken into account and all patients were monitored for 15 days, the study noted.

Patients Who Were Given Tocilizumab Were At Higher Risk Of Death

According to scientists, almost 18 patients in the tocilizumab group and some 13 patients in the standard care group were forced to put under mechanical ventilation after being given the arthritis drugs. Some of those patients even lost their lives.

Patients Suffered From Acute Respiratory Failure

The severe Covid-19 patients who were administered with the arthritis drug – tocilizumab, suffered from various COVID-19 related acute respiratory failure or multiple organ dysfunction. Some of these patients even succumbed to the illness.

Standard Care Alone Can Be A Better Option

Stressing on the limitations of the study, the researchers said that the sample size of the trial was small, which could affect the chances of detecting a true effect.

However, they added that the results were consistent after adjusting for levels of respiratory support needed by patients at the start of the trial.

The researchers concluded that in patients with severe or critical COVID-19, “tocilizumab plus standard care was not superior to standard care alone in improving clinical status at 15 days and might increase mortality.”

