The world has been battling against the Covid-19 pandemic for more than one year now. Since the beginning of the pandemic scientists have been desperately trying a cure for the deadly disease. Despite many trials only a few drugs and vaccines have been approved that may not cure the disease but reduce its risk. Scientists have also been trying to figure out if existing drugs can help treat Covid-19. So far they have tested several drugs including rheumatoid arthritis medications called Actemra. The US Food and Medication Administration (FDA) has given the drug Actemra an emergency use authorization (EUA) for