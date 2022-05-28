96 Residents Fell Ill in Two Days At Gurugram Housing Complex: Is It Another Virus?

96 people treated for nausea and vomiting.

Many residents of DLF Westend Heights condominium are complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dehydration.

Nearly 100 people residing in a gated housing complex in Gurugram, Sector 53 have fallen ill in the past two days. They were complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dehydration. Several children are among the affected people, and a two-year-child was hospitalised in serious condition, PTI reported quoting an official.

The city's health department have so far examined 200 residents of DLF Westend Heights condominium and treated 96 people for nausea and vomiting.

"We conducted a home-to-home survey at the residential complex. We also took samples of water and the report will be out in 72 hours. We have given medicines to 96 people for nausea and vomiting, while a two-year-old child is hospitalised," CMO Virender Yadav told the news agency.

What could be the cause?

Initially, some of the residents thought their ill health may be to the weather or something they ate. But when more people started falling ill in all five towers of the condo, they realised that it could be due to the water.

Suspecting that it could be from drinking contaminated water, the residents of the housing complex have stopped using regular water and started using mineral water cans. The residents have also been told not to use the swimming pool.

However, the society's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Rajiv Sant refused to comment on the matter, saying he was out of town.

The society's RWA secretary Priti Anand informed a news channel that she and her domestic staffer have also been suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting for the past two days.

According to her, they conduct regular testing of water and cleaning of storage tanks, and so internal problem is unlikely.

The secretary added that they are taking all possible measures like cleaning all tanks, issuing an advisory to residents and helping them out with anything they need.

But as so many people have fallen sick, she thinks it is the responsibility of the civic authorities to check the water supply.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which supplies water to the area, however, maintained that the problem is not from their side. "We have strict protocols in place and water is tested regularly at the water treatment plant. There is a possibility of mismanagement in the internal water distribution system and storage, as the same water is being supplied to other parts of the city," a senior GMDA official said.

The district health authorities are currently investigating the matter. The society reportedly has 370 flats where around 1,500 people live.

It is water contamination or another virus - What do you think?