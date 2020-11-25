The Argentina football legend Diego Maradona regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time passed away today at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had reportedly suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and was left in a serious condition. He was hospitalized earlier this month after he complained of low spirits and fatigue. Doctors treating him found a blood clot in the brain and he underwent surgery for the same which was successful. He was discharged and was recuperating at home when he suffered the cardiac arrest. Maradona began his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at