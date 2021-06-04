Taking certain prescription drugs may increase the risk of COVID-19 severity and hospitalization if a person gets infected with the virus. Further researchers say these drugs may also reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Here we are talking about immunosuppressive drugs that are usually used to treat autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys healthy cells by mistake. Immunosuppressive drugs are designed to inhibit this assault on the patient’s own tissues. Such drugs are also prescribed for people receiving an organ transplant to prevent the immune system from attacking the transplanted