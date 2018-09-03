Are You Suffering From Food Poisoning? Try These Natural Hacks

If the symptoms worsen, consult a doctor. Avoid self-medication or any over-the-counter products.

If you eat contaminated, spoiled, expired and toxic food you may suffer from food poisoning. It can also be called as foodborne illness. Depending on the source of infection, the symptoms can vary. You may exhibit symptoms like mild fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and cramps, weakness, loss of appetite and dysentery. You may suffer from food poisoning due to salmonella bacteria, norovirus, also known as the norwalk virus and parasites (which is less common). Just take care and eat foods which are easy to digest. So, get rid of it before it becomes fatal. Opt for these natural treatments and stay healthy and fit.

You can opt for ginger with honey: Ginger is loaded with gingerol compound that has antimicrobial properties which can fight the foodborne pathogens. The absorption of essential nutrients can be improved by ginger which can ease your digestion. Honey is antimicrobial in nature and can help you to recover faster. Furthermore, you may also be able to get rid of vomiting. Add some ginger in the water and boil it. Simmer, strain and cool it down. Add honey and drink it. You will surely feel better.

You can opt for garlic: Foodborne pathogens can get destroyed due to garlic's antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It can also help you tackle diarrhoea and stomach pain. You can chew on a garlic clove to get that much-needed relief.

You can opt for lemon juice: It can help your body to heal as it is jam-packed with antioxidants. It fights the bacterial pathogens which lead to food poisoning. It can enhance your digestion. Squeeze a lemon in the glass of water. Add a few drops of honey and drink it. Isn't it try worthy?

You can opt for bananas: Did you know that bananas are loaded with fibre and potassium? Since you tend to lose potassium in your body it can help you to re-energize. You should have a banana daily.

You can opt for grapefruit seed extract: It carries antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and can help you to fight pathogens which can result in food poisoning. To a glass of water add few drops of grapefruit seed extract and drink it.

A word of caution: Avoid spicy, oily, fatty and fried foods. Say no to junk, processed, flavoured and foods containing additives.

