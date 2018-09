You may suffer from diphtheria due to bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheria. It is typically contracted from person-to-person or through contact with objects that contain bacteria, such as a cup or used tissue. You may also suffer from it when you are around the person who is infected with it – if the person sneezes or coughs. Your nose and throat will get infected by the bacteria. The bacteria release dangerous substances called toxins once you get infected by it. Then, the toxins can enter your bloodstream and can form a thick and grey coating in the areas like nose, throat and on your tongue. Furthermore, the toxins can also damage your kidneys, heart and brain. You may also be at the risk of kidney failure, paralysis and myocarditis.

You may exhibit the following symptoms- fever, chills, a sore throat, discomfort and so on. Unhygienic conditions with unhealthy eating habits and low immunity can lead to diphtheria. So, just visit your expert and take proper medication. Also, you can try these home remedies which can help you to overcome it.