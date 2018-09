Do you find it difficult to concentrate on your work due to continuous coughing? Is chest tightness not allowing you to sleep peacefully? Do you feel fatigued? Then, you might be suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Smoking can be one of the reasons for COPD. You may exhibit symptoms like blue lips or finger beds, heaviness, low, weight loss, swelling of feet or ankles and so on. You should visit an expert who will prescribe you medications can tell you about the lifestyle medications you can follow. Apart from that, there are certain foods which can be bad for you, if you suffer from COPD. So, it is best to avoid them. Here, we highlight the culprits.

Bid adieu to carbonated beverages: They can have negative effects on your health as they are jam-packed with sugar and caffeine. If you consume caffeine in large amount it can hamper your sleep. Furthermore, it can cause expanding of your stomach and you will struggle to breathe.

Bid adieu to sodium: If you eat foods which are high in sodium it can cause water retention. And too much water retention can be problematic as you will not be able to breathe properly.

Bid adieu to fried foods: you might be loving vada, pakoda, samosa and so on. But, refrain from eating it. It can cause bloating and when it occurs your stomach pushes against your diaphragm and you can face breathing issues.

Bid adieu to milk: You should avoid having milk or other dairy products, if you notice that thick mucus after consuming it. You can consult your expert who can guide you about it. Be careful!

The take-home message: Watch out for foods which worsen your COPD symptoms. Then, cut down on those foods. It will surely help you!