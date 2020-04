When reports of a mysterious disease started emerging from China, none of us paid much attention. Little did anyone know that in just three months’ time, the entire world will be reeling under the devastating effects of a deadly contagion that emerged in a market in Wuhan, China. A new strain of coronavirus quickly infected people from around the world and pushed governments into announcing complete lockdowns in their respective regions. The WHO declared this a pandemic and gave the name COVID-19 to the disease. Despite the best efforts of everyone, this defiant disease has spread far and wide and till date continues to perplex doctors and scientists alike.

YOU CAN SPREAD THE INFECTION EVEN IF YOU ARE ASYMPTOMATIC

One disconcerting thing that emerged early on after scrutiny is the fact that even asymptomatic people had the capability of spreading the COVID-19 virus. They were the silent carriers which gave a dangerous twist to the whole scenario. Sometimes, it was seen, that even people who caught the infection did not show any symptoms of the disease for many days. The incubation period was much longer than other diseases caused by coronaviruses. Moreover, mild symptoms were often mistaken for the common cold and flu and not given much importance. All this contributed to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

But who are these so-called silent spreaders of COVID-19? Let us divide them into groups forst. Most experts agree that they are the asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and very mildly symptomatic patients who are infected with the novel coronavirus.

Asymptomatic

These are people who carry the active virus in their body. But they never progress to the stage where they exhibit symptoms. There is no fever or any gastrointestinal issues. Nor do they have any breathing difficulties, coughing or runny nose. Well, in other words, they look like any other normal and perfectly healthy person. The only way to know if they have the disease is by testing them. Most asymptomatic carriers or spreaders fall in the younger age group. Research in Nanjing, China, shows that most of them are in their teens.

Pre-symptomatic

They are those patients who are infected. But they have not yet started exhibiting any symptoms. This is the incubation period, which can be anything from 2 days to 14 days and sometimes even more. According to an expert from WHO, people are most infectious just when symptoms start. But many other studies on the subject suggest that even pre-symptomatic people can transmit the COVID-19 virus. Many asymptomatic people who test positive may actually be pre-symptomatic. This is again another of those grey areas that make the work off health professionals so much more difficult.

Mildly symptomatic

These are people with mild flu-like symptoms who go about their normal life. They go to office, meet people, socialize and, in the process, spread the infection to many people. It will actually not be right to call such people silent spreaders because some symptoms are there. It will be more appropriate to call them irresponsible people because despite symptoms, however mild, they did not practice restraint.

These symptoms occur in the early stage of symptom onset and this is the time when they are most infectious. So, they can others who may get severe complications and maybe even die.

THE SCARY PART

Nobody knows how many people are going about their normal life not knowing that they have COVID-19. Nobody around them will also know because there are no symptoms. A study published in Science says these silent spreaders were maybe responsible for 79 per cent of transmission in China.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus