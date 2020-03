Coronavirus can survive on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces for up to three days.

Health experts have advising people to wash their hands more often to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection. Besides, other precautionary measures, people are advised to regularly disinfect certain surfaces like doorknobs, tabletops, bathroom fixtures, toilets, kitchen counters, etc. But are you disinfecting your mobile phone too? Smartphones are an integral part of everyday life and therefore chances of exposure to the virus is very high. If exposed to the novel coronavirus, how long can it stay on a smartphone surface?

Coronavirus lives longer on some surfaces

A recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in the US found that COVID-19 can remain infectious in airborne droplets for at least three hours. The researchers revealed that the virus lives longer on some surfaces than others. It can live on copper for around four fours and cardboard surfaces for about 24 hours. The viability was highest on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces, where it can live for up to three days. However, the study did not exactly say how long the virus can survive on a glass surface.

Some experts say hard, shiny surfaces can support infectious virus, expelled in droplets, for up to 72 hours. These include plastic, stainless steel, benchtops, and likely glass.

The original SARS-CoV virus that emerged in 2003 could remain on a glass surface for up to 96 hours or four days, according to WHO. It could also survive on stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to three days.

Your smartphone has plastic panels upfront, and cover. So, given the similarities of the two viruses’ viability, there is a possibility that the novel coronavirus can stay on glass for up to three to four days

How to disinfect your mobile phones

Several studies highlight the importance of hand washing and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. You can use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to disinfect such surfaces.

An American telecom company suggested using a nonabrasive or alcohol-based (70% isopropyl) disinfectant to clean your phones. Spray the disinfectant directly on a soft lint-free cloth and wipe down your device. Make sure it is powered down and unplugged.

You can use UV light sanitizer, but it is more expensive and their availability in India is subjective.

