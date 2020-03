If you have type 2 diabetes, you must be aware that you have to be constantly vigilant about doing the right thing. You need to control your diet and exercise regularly to maintain a stable blood sugar level. Diabetes has become very common now and it is one of the leading causes of heart and kidney diseases. Unregulated blood sugar levels can cause many complications that can be easily avoided if you just take a little extra care. There are many things that you do during the day to avoid these complications. But did you know that you also need to follow a dedicated nighttime ritual to lower your risk of diabetes complications? It is true. Here we reveal what you need to do every night before going to bed to bring down your risk of adverse health complications because of diabetes.

Prepare a nutritious dinner

You need to eat healthy foods if you have diabetes. Dinner is important because you will not be eating the whole night. But this needs to be planned too. Include more of lean meats, fish, poultry, nuts and oils in your dinner. Have non-starchy veggies like broccoli and dark leafy greens. Other good options are sweet potatoes, brown rice, beans, quinoa, or barley.

Exercise

Go for a walk after dinner. You can take a 30-minute walk around the block. It will refresh you and also ensure that you digest your food properly and help you sleep better. This will also increase your insulin sensitivity.

Clean your mouth

If you have diabetes, you need to take proper care of your mouth. You may be more prone to gum disease and cavities because your saliva is a little sweeter than normal. This can lead to a proliferation of bacteria in your mouth. It is a catch 22 situation. Diabetes can contribute to gum disease and this, in turn, increases blood sugar levels. So, brush and floss every night before going to bed to remove all food and bacteria from your mouth. This will teeth and gums healthy.

Check for injuries on your feet

Nerve damage is common in people with diabetes. This causes numbness. So if you hurt your feet, you may not know it. Every night before going to bed, check your feet for injuries. Cuts and blisters on feet can lead to dangerous infections.