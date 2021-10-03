Are Schools Reopening For Junior Students Post Diwali? Here's What CM Arvind Kejriwal Has To Say

Arvind Kejriwal led government recently decided to consider reopening schools for junior kids (classes 6 to 8) after the festivities. Here's everything you need to know.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on people all across the world for almost two years. Children are no exception! Since March 2020, most schools around the world have been closed, and students have been attending classes digitally. In India, schools for high school students were reopened in stages, but they have soon closed again because of an increase in COVID cases in the second wave. The Indian government recently announced that schools will be opened for pupils in several parts of the country. But not for junior students.

Are Schools Opening For Junior Students Soon?

With the Covid-19 situation improving in the capital, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is considering reopening schools for junior kids (classes 6 to 8) after the festivities. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal told reporters following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that a decision on the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be made after the festival season. While nothing has been verified as of yet, insiders present at the meeting suggested the government may decide to reopen junior high schools after Diwali.

Baijal also posted a tweet after the meeting, "As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season."

The tentative decision comes a week after a group of parents and school teachers protested in front of CM Kejriwal's residence, and demanded that schools be reopened for primary and classes 6-8.

Classes Reopened Last Month For 9-12 Students

The Delhi administration, led by Kejriwal, said last month that schools for grades 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions would reopen on September 1. It had said that no student would be forced to attend physical education sessions, and that parental approval would be required.

The DDMA established rules for reopening schools and universities on September 1 that included allowing just 50% of pupils per classroom, required thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, different seating arrangements, and avoiding recurring guest visits. Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff residing in Covid-19 confinement zones will not be able to attend schools or universities, according to the DDMA.

(with inputs from agencies)

