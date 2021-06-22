As the name says inflammatory arthritis (IA) refers to swelling in the joints and subsequent degeneration commonly due to an immune reaction or infection. IA usually affects several joints simultaneously making it challenging for individuals to go about their daily activities comfortably. IA includes rheumatoid reactive psoriatic gouty arthritis among others. It is important to note that this form of arthritis can affect children as well in a condition known as juvenile idiopathic or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. In this article Dr. Pradeep Mahajan Regenerative Medicine Researcher StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Navi Mumbai will help you understand more about inflammatory