Approval Of Vaccinations For Children With Co-Morbidities Will Be A Welcome Step: Apollo Hospital Chairman

So far, two vaccines have been given or are awaiting emergency use authorisation by the Indian Government- Covaxin and ZyCov-D.

The centre is expected to grant approval for vaccinations against COVID-19 for children with specified co-morbidities soon and release details of the age-group permitted for vaccination immediately post-approval. The list of co-morbidities may include haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders. Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group recommends that children with co-morbidities should be vaccinated on a priority basis.

He said, "Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe COVID infection. However, this is not the case in children with co-morbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection. In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalized attention and specialized treatment and care that they require."

"The government's approval of vaccinations for children with co-morbidities, when it comes through will be a welcome step in the right direction," he added.

Realising the of vaccinating this high-risk group, Apollo Hospitals has also announced free vaccinations against COVID-19 for children with specified co-morbidities across the hospital network, once all Government approvals are in place and the vaccines are made available.

Dr Reddy stated, " we will be extending the COVID vaccines completely free of cost to children with co-morbidities and giving them the necessary 'kavach' (shield) against COVID!"

Apollo Hospital has been at the frontlines of battle against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, it has administered over 5 million vaccine doses. The vaccination program for children and adolescents will help to protect the future of the nation from COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement.

India approves two Covid vaccines for children

There are two vaccines that have been given or are awaiting EUA by the Government. These are:

Covaxin: Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the vaccine has been granted emergency use approval by the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 for use in kids aged between 2-18 years. It would be administered intra-muscularly and would require two doses at a gap of 28 days. The company was awaiting further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to launch the vaccine.

ZyCov-D: Produced by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, it is the world's first DNA vaccine. The vaccine has got DCGI approval for emergency use nod for emergency use for adults, children above 12 yrs. It is actually the first in the country to be approved for children above the age of 12. The Ministry of Health has started training immunisation officials of states on how to administer the needle-free vaccine. The three-dose vaccine is to be given with a 28-day gap between each dose.

