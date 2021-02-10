Researchers believe that data from wearable devices like the Apple Watch can help identify asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and control the pandemic.

Technology is playing a major in changing the face of healthcare system, helping improve patient care and cut healthcare costs. Specially, wearable medical devices have enabled early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, remote patient monitoring, and better decision making. By monitoring our blood pressure and heart rate to tracking our physical activity levels and sleeping pattern, wearable devices are helping detect disease onset before symptoms appear. Wishing if you have a device to detect COVID-19 as well? We already have it. A new study by researchers at Mount Sinai found that Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 earlier than traditional diagnostic methods.

The study was conducted between April and September 2020 and included nearly 300 Mount Sinai health care workers who wore an Apple Watch. An iPhone app was used to collect daily heath reports from the participants. Specifically, the researchers looked at the changes in participants' heart rate variability (HRV), a measure of the variation in time between each heartbeat. This indicates how well a person's immune system is working.

Heart rate variability and Covid-19 infection: Know the link

HRV markers change when there's inflammation in the body. As Covid-19 is an inflammatory event, changes in heart rate variability could help predict if an individual has the coronavirus infection. Those with COVID-19 experienced lower heart rate variability, the researchers noted.

In their daily reports, the participants also informed about symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as fever or chills, tiredness or weakness, body aches, dry cough, sneezing, runny nose, diarrhoea, sore throat, headache, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, and itchy eyes.

According to the study results, the Apple Watch was able to detect subtle changes in participants’ heart rate variability and indicate the presence of coronavirus up to seven days before they feel sick or the infection is detected through traditional testing methods.

The researchers also observed that the HRV pattern returns to normal levels between 7 and 14 days after Covid-19 diagnosis, and almost similar to those who were not infected by the virus.

Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research, the study concluded that identifying people who might be sick even before they know they are infected will improve the management of Covid-19.

Wearable technology could play key role in curbing the pandemic

Studies from other leading medical and academic institutions, including Stanford University in California, have shown similar results, suggesting that wearable technology could play an important role in curbing the pandemic and other communicable diseases.

In a study, Stanford researchers followed people who wore activity trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, Apple and other makers. They found that 81 per cent of participants who tested positive for coronavirus experienced changes in their resting heart rates more than a week before the onset of symptoms. As per the study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering in November, an extremely elevated heart rate indicated symptom onset

Over half of coronavirus cases are spread by asymptomatic carriers, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, doctors mostly rely on symptoms to identify Covid-19 patients. Researchers believe that data from wearable devices like the Apple Watch can help identify asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and control the pandemic.

Next the Mount Sinai researchers are planning to find out if biometric indicators like HRV, sleep disruption and physical activity could help determine the psychological effects of the pandemic on healthcare workers.