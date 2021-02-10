Technology is playing a major in changing the face of healthcare system helping improve patient care and cut healthcare costs. Specially wearable medical devices have enabled early diagnosis and treatment of diseases remote patient monitoring and better decision making. By monitoring our blood pressure and heart rate to tracking our physical activity levels and sleeping pattern wearable devices are helping detect disease onset before symptoms appear. Wishing if you have a device to detect COVID-19 as well? We already have it. A new study by researchers at Mount Sinai found that Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 earlier than traditional diagnostic