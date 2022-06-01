Anyone Can Contract The Monkeypox Virus, Don’t Stigmatise Communities: WHO

Anyone Can Get Monkeypox, Precautions Are A Must

WHO confirmed that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to Gay and Bisexual communities. Anybody who have been in close contact with an infected person is at risk of contracting the virus.

Ever since the outbreak of another deadly disease called monkeypox, a lot of researchers are still working on conducting studies on the specificities of the disease. A lot of information is still unknown and unclear. For example, the exact reasons for its transmission are still unclear. But one very important fact has been stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), every person is vulnerable to this virus and the precautions must be maintained.

Recently, the outbreak of monkeypox is being witnessed in many countries, which do not have any prior history of the disease. The WHO has stated this as a cause of concern because experts have not yet been able to conclusively identify what exactly lead to the outbreak in some countries. Some of these cases are being found in communities of gay and bisexual men. Transgender people and gender-diverse people may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak. It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped.

Can Monkeypox Spread Through Sexual Activity?

Yes, monkeypox can spread through any kind of close physical or skin to skin contact as mentioned before. Sexual activity falls under this as one of the most dangerous ways of transmission because it ensures physical contact. It can spread through close skin-to-skin contact during sex, including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative sex with someone who has symptoms. Monkeypox rashes are sometimes found on genitals and in the mouth, which is likely to contribute to transmission during sexual contact. Mouth-to-skin contact could cause transmission where the skin of mouth lesions is present.

In certain cases, monkeypox spread has been identified to spread among men through sexual activities. A question was raised among experts that whether or not this disease is transmitting only among men. But after detailed study, the WHO confirmed that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk.

What Are The Symptoms You Should Look Out For

According to the WHO, everyone must be aware of the following symptoms of monkeypox:

You may like to read

Rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth and/or genitals

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Headaches

Muscle aches

Low energy

Precautions Are A Must

WHO has issued some guidelines for monkeypox. These are the precautionary measures that you need to take if, according to the UN body.

Isolating at home and talking to a health worker if you have symptoms

Avoid skin-to-skin or face-to-face contact, including sexual contact with anyone who has symptoms

Clean hands, objects, and surfaces that have been touched regularly

Wear a mask if you are in close contact with someone with symptoms

People who have symptoms should avoid sexual contact with others

Patients have been advised to use condoms even after they have recovered

Lastly, the WHO advised, "Stigmatizing people because of a disease is never ok. Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality."