Several scientific studies have found the positive effects of yoga on those with anxiety. Anxiety refers to ‘distress or uneasiness of mind caused by fear of danger or misfortune,’ in the dictionary. Everybody experiences anxiety at various points in their life but when this anxiety is excessive, persistent, disruptive or out of context it is considered a problem. In psychiatry, anxiety disorder is an umbrella term to describe various forms of mental disorders characterized by excessive worrying, uneasiness, apprehension and fear. Here is how yoga, with its clearly defined poses and breathing techniques, can help you deal with anxiety better.

Researchers at Wolters Kluwer Health are of the opinion that mindfulness and yoga can help adolescents deal with anxiety. They also stated that the usual recommended treatments for adolescent anxiety, like cognitive behavioral therapy and antidepressant medications, have limitations. In adolescents, anxiety and fear are typical reactions to the academic, social, and developmental challenges. While anxiety is often situational and time-limited, many teens develop chronic anxiety lasting six months or longer, says the study adding that ‘mind-body therapies encompass self-regulation and positive thinking to help promote self-control, physical health, and emotional well-being.’ Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences researchers at Boston University (USA) have concluded that ‘Hatha yoga is a promising method for treating anxiety. The US National Institutes of Health, too, had said earlier about how yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress.

Yoga asanas to deal with anxiety

Parivrtta Janu Shirsasana: This is a great pose to relieve the tension in your entire body. Sit in badhakonasana pose and stretch out the left leg while keeping the right leg bent and feet touching the inner thigh. Exhale and lean to the left with the shoulder touching the inner side of the knee, elbow on the ground and palm touching the heel of the left feet. Reach the right arm above the head to touch the toes of the left feet. The right elbow should be pointing towards the ceiling and once comfortable turn the head towards the ceiling while testing the torso on the left thigh, back of the head touching the left knee. Hold the pose for about 30 seconds to a minute and while releasing, twist the torso to face towards the ground and bring it till midway towards right and lift.

Marjaryasana or cat pose stretches the back, torso and neck. Position yourself on your hands and your knees. Position with your eyes looking at the floor. Now exhale and raise your spine towards the ceiling. Make sure you do not change the position of your hands or raise your hips. Lower your head at the neck gently (leave it loose). You should feel a stretch in your back. If you feel pain, stop. Hold this position for about five counts.

Now, inhale and come back to the starting position. Next, bend your back in the opposite direction, driving your navel to the floor. Point your head gently upwards. You will feel a stretch in your spine. Hold this position for a few counts, and come back to the starting position.

Balasana or child’s pose is good for busting stress. It stretches the hips, thighs and ankles. To do this pose, start with your knees on the floor, now rest your buttocks on your feet. Now exhale, and while using your hands as support, slide down and forwards into the child’s pose. Touch your forehead to the ground. Hold this pose for as long as you are comfortable. Now to come out of this pose inhale and use your hands to push up your upper body.