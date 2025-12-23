Anunay Sood Cause of Death Revealed: How Did The Indian Travel Influencer Die At 32? US Police Confirms

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood breathed his last at the age of 32. His last Instagram post suggested he was in Las Vegas at the time. Now, US police have finally revealed the official cause of his death. Read on to know more about the real cause of his untimely death.

Anunay Sood Cause of Death Revealed: How Did The Indian Travel Influencer Die? US Police Confirms

Anunay Sood Cause of Death Revealed: On November 4, 2025, famous travel influencer Anunay Sood was found dead at his residence in Las Vegas. The sudden passing of popular Dubai-based digital content creator Anunay Sood has left everyone in shock. The 32-year-old's untimely death sent waves of grief among his followers in India and abroad. His family shared the news through a post on his official Instagram account on November 6. Anunay, known for capturing breathtaking sights and sharing motivational stories through his adventures around the world, was in Las Vegas when he bid farewell to the world.

While the exact cause of death was not revealed that point, now the Clark County, Nevada coroner's office to The National that an overdose of fentanyl and ethanol toxicity led to the sudden demise of the vlogger.

"Before this incident, Sood, 32, had been staying at the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel on November 4 when those with him had difficulty waking him," a source told the media.

Anunay Sood Cause of Death REVEALED

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his death, authorities have finally revealed the official cause of Anunay Sood's passing. As per the latest reports, the US police have confirmed that the Dubai-based Indian influencer died due to fentanyl and ethanol toxicity. We reached out to experts to understand what exactly this means and what happens when a human body is exposed to such toxicity.

"They thought he was in a deep sleep," the police report said. When they failed to wake him, they called first responders. The report said that after an ambulance arrived, medical personnel "began life-saving care" with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and five Narcan packets, but they failed to revive him. Narcan is used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.

The report revealed that the use of fentanyl with alcohol led to the influencer's fatal overdose. Let's understand the details and know what went wrong and caused the untimely death of the 32-year-old YouTuber.

You may like to read

What Happens When You Are Exposed To Fentanyl And Ethanol Toxicity?

So what happens when a human body is exposed to these two highly toxic substances? Studies have revealed that exposure to fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol) together is extremely dangerous and can sometimes turn life-threatening as well.

"Both fentanyl and ethanol are highly dangerous substances. Both of them are known for causing seirous issues with the central nervous system. And when combined, their effects don't just add up they multiply, dramatically increasing the risk of overdose and death. This combination is a major driver of fatal overdoses worldwide," - CDC quotes.

What happens inside the body after such an exposure?

Severe Respiratory Depression: Yes, when combined together, these two substances can cause severe respiratory issues such as difficulty in breathing. Combined exposure can cause breathing to become dangerously slow, shallow, or stop completely, leading to oxygen deprivation (hypoxia).

When exposed to these two substances, a human body can also slip into a coma.

Cardiovascular Complications: Heart attack risks, irregular heart rhythm and other cardiac issues can also get triggered when a human body is exposed to these two substances.

The next and the worst of all is severe brain injury. Studies have shown that exposure to these two substances and lead to a lack of oxygen from slowed or stopped breathing can lead to permanent brain damage within minutes, even if the person survives.

Anunay Sood Died At 32: What Happened That Day?

The untimely death of the famous travel influencer Anunay Sood had sent shockwaves across the nation. His fans mourned the death of the YouTuber. Let's take a quick look at what the police had discovered that day. Sood was found unresponsive in his room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel on November 4, 2025, when he was visiting the city for the Las Vegas Concours automobile event. Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to save Anunay by giving him CPR and administering five doses of Narcan, but he died tragically. He was pronounced dead at 7:23 AM. Investigators found no foul play in his death.

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a popular travel influencer, photographer, storyteller, and entrepreneur with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and a massive audience. As his profile suggests, Sood was living in Dubai and was also the co-founder of Meta Social, a leading impactful collaborations with luxury and tourism boards.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.