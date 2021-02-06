Researchers have identified an antiviral drug that is highly effective against the COVID-19 causing coronavirus and could have major implications in how future disease outbreaks are managed. The team including researchers at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the plant-derived antiviral at small doses triggers a highly effective broad-spectrum host-centered antiviral innate immune response against three major types of human respiratory viruses including COVID-19. Antiviral To Stop Spread Of Infectious Viruses Given that acute respiratory virus infections caused by different viruses are clinically indistinguishable an effective broad-spectrum that can target different virus types at the same time