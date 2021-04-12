India is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 which is seemingly more contagious than the original virus. Compared to last year the country is seeing a larger number of people are getting infected on a single day. Also experts say the virus is infecting more young people especially in the 30-50 age bracket this time apparently because the virus has mutated to more infectious variants. The Covid-19 is also causing new gastrointestinal (GI)-related symptoms in the second wave making it more lethal than the one in circulation previously. Joint pain body ache abdominal pain vomiting diarrhoea ulceration in the