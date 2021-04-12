India is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, which is seemingly more contagious than the original virus. Compared to last year, the country is seeing a larger number of people are getting infected on a single day. Also, experts say the virus is infecting more young people, especially in the 30-50 age bracket, this time apparently because the virus has mutated to more infectious variants. The Covid-19 is also causing new gastrointestinal (GI)-related symptoms in the second wave, making it more lethal than the one in circulation previously. Joint pain, body ache, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, ulceration in the stomach, etc, are among the new symptoms seen among Covid-19 patients in the second wave. Some patients who are recovering from the disease are also experiencing massive gastrointestinal bleeding due to clotting in the vessels that could lead to ulceration and necrosis and GI bleeding, according to Anil Arora, Chairman, Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pancreatobiliary Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. Also Read - Peltzman Effect: This Could be The Reason Why Covid Cases are Soaring Amidst Vaccination

Talking to IANS, Arora said that consumption of natural antioxidants may help improve these gastritis symptoms. He emphasised that natural antioxidant like gamma oryzanol, which is derived from rice bran, has multiple health and GI benefits. These natural antioxidants combined with a nutritious diet can act as scavenging agents and control the cell damage, which eventually can improve GI health and help fight new GI-related Covid-19 symptoms, Arora told the news agency.

Namita Nadar, Head of Department, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Hospital Noida, also added that gamma oryzanol has anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic effects in the liver which helps detoxify the organ and improve liver functioning. The experts underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and taking natural antioxidants to keep the organs healthy, especially the liver which plays an important role in keeping us healthy. There are also patients who tested Covid positive without experiencing cough and fever in the second wave, they noted.

India’s daily Covid count crosses 1.5 lakh

India hit another record daily high of 1,52,879 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, taking the country’s active caseload to 11,08,087, which is 8.29% of the total infections, according to the Union health ministry data. This is the first time the country’s active cases breached the 11-lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country had recorded the highest ever active Covid-19 cases at 10,17,754 on September last year. With 839 daily new fatalities, the death toll also increased to 1,69,275, the highest since October 18, 2020, as per the Ministry data which was updated at 8 am Sunday. Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – cumulatively account for more than 82 per cent of India’s total active cases.

Meanwhile, pulmonologists are sharing on social media that they are seeing unusual viral symptoms in the second wave. More patient are now experiencing conjunctivitis, severe gastric issues, abdominal pain, palpitations, along with dysfunction of the Eustachian tube or hearing loss. According to doctors, gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea and sudden catch in the stomach, tend to precede respiratory symptoms. While these symptoms were also seem in some patients earlier too, but such cases have gone up to 50 per cent from about 2 per cent earlier, Dr Bindumath P L, senior consultant for internal medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru told a leading newspaper.

