Antidepressants are medications used to relieve the symptoms of depression anxiety disorders and several other conditions. This type of medication aims to correct the chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain that affect your mood and behaviour. They are also recommended to be used as drugs to treat pain however a new study suggests that antidepressants offer little or no help for people suffering from arthritis and chronic back pain. Antidepressants For Chronic Back Pain At some point or the other most people experience bouts of back pain. It is one of the most common problems that affect millions of