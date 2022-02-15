Antibody FuG1 Can Directly Interfere And Block COVID-19 Virus Transmission In Cells: Study

Antibody FuG1 Can Directly Interfere And Block COVID-19 Virus Transmission In Cells: Study

FuG1 interfered with the overall stability of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which in general is necessary for infecting cells and transmissibility of the virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can wreck havoc on the body, but what if we tell you that experts have found something that can block the transmission of COVID virus in the cells? Yes, in a recent study, researchers have engineered a novel antibody that can directly interfere with and block the cell-to-cell transmission ability of SARS-CoV-2.

FuG1 Antibody - All You Need To Know

The antibody, FuG1, targets the enzyme furin, which the virus uses for its efficient chain of infections in human cells. The approach, described recently in the journal Microbiology Spectrum, could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants.

Speaking to the media, senior author of the study Jogender Tushir-Singh from the University of California (UC), said, "We developed an approach that interferes with the transmission chain of SARS-CoV-2." He further added, "The COVID-19 vaccines are a great lifesaver in reducing hospitalisations and severe illness. Yet, we are now learning that they may not be as effective in controlling the transmissibility of the virus."

What does this new antibody do? The researchers noted that engineered FuG1 antibody competitively interferes with the furin function needed for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to become highly transmissible.

What is Furin? Found usually throughout the human body, furin is involved in various functions of cells. It is a type of enzyme that can break down proteins into smaller components. Furin does this by cutting, or cleaving, the polybasic peptide bonds within the proteins, the researchers said. It can also cleave and activate viruses that enter human cells. Pathogens that utilise furin in their human host include HIV, influenza, dengue fever, and SARS-CoV-2, they said.

How Does FuG1 Antibody Work?

When SARS-CoV-2 infects a human cell, it is in its active state, having already "cleaved" its spike protein, which the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter and infect the cells. However, when the virus is being synthesised within the host cell -- when it is replicating -- the spike is in an inactive state.

You may like to read

According to the researchers, the virus needs to use the host cell's furin to cut the spike protein into two parts, S1 and S2, which makes the spike active on the viral particles for efficient transmissibility upon release.

"The virus exploits the host's furin to transmit from one cell to another and another. This added activation step is what makes the virus highly transmissible," said Tanmoy Mondal, the first author of the study and a post-doctoral researcher at UC Davis.

FuG1 significantly impacted the spike cleavage at furin sites. It also interfered with the overall stability of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which in general is necessary for infecting cells and transmissibility of the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)