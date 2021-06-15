Last month India approved the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment in May for mild Covid-19 patients. It is the same treatment given to former US President Donald Trump last year. This therapy is proving to be like a blessing for Covid patients. For the first time in North Mumbai Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road administered the antibody cocktail therapy to two patients having a history of comorbidities. They were given one dose of the cocktail intravenously. One patient recovered and got discharged while the other one is recovering faster and will be discharged soon the hospital said in a statement. Two female