Last month, India approved the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment in May for mild Covid-19 patients. It is the same treatment given to former US President Donald Trump last year. This therapy is proving to be like a blessing for Covid patients. For the first time in North Mumbai, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road administered the antibody cocktail therapy to two patients having a history of comorbidities. They were given one dose of the cocktail intravenously. One patient recovered and got discharged while the other one is recovering faster and will be discharged soon, the hospital said in a statement. Also Read - Covid-19 Treatment: Monoclonal Antibodies Can Reduce Hospitalisation And Death Risk By 60%

Two female Covid patients above the age of 60 with comorbidities like diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure were admitted to Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road in the month of May. After counselling the patients and their families, they were intravenously administered antibody cocktail therapy. Also Read - Latest Ebola News: Canada vaccine effective against Ebola virus

Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said, “The anti-body cocktail therapy is for those above the age of 65, home isolation patients having a SpO2 of 93, require no oxygen support but are at risk of developing a severe form of the infection owing to comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart ailments, and chronic lung disease. It can also be administered to those having an immunocompromising condition or a weak immunity because of immune-suppressive treatment. The therapy is not recommended in patients who have severe Covid-19 infection, require oxygen therapy and even ones with allergies.” Also Read - Ebola in India: Will experimental drug ZMapp ever come to India?

What is Monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy?

Monoclonal antibodies are the concentrate extracted from plasma to fight Covid, according to Dr. Jain.

“Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that tend to block the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 by preventing Covid attachment and also the entry into human cells. 600 grams of both are mixed like a cocktail. It is administered intravenously or even subcutaneously (that is under the skin) like an injection,” he explained.

“If it is given subcutaneously, these injections can be given to 4 spots in one’s body. A full dose of an antibody cocktail is given to the patient within 30 minutes. The patient will then be monitored for an hour to check for any reactions. The therapy works effectively when administered within 3-4 days of getting the infection when the virus replicates and multiplies,” Dr. Jain added.

Wockhardt Hospital is looking forward to giving this cocktail antibody to more Covid patients to help them get back on track as early as possible.

Dr. Jain believes that it will help minimize the severity of the virus and play a vital role in the treatment of high-risk patients before their condition deteriorate.