Antibody Cocktail Therapy is a Boon for COVID-19 Patients: Doc Explains

Antibodies stop the virus attachment on human cells and prevent infection.

Monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy is gaining a lot of attention and emerging as hope for COVID patients. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Antibody Cocktail therapy made headlines when it was administered to former US President Donald Trump following his COVID-19 infection. Now, it has as found takers among several doctors in India to ensure a full recovery from the viral disease. This therapy is primarily used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients having comorbidities like diabetes. Dr Behram Pardiwala, Internal Consultant-Medicine at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central tells us more about this miraculous therapy including how it works and who can take it.

"Coronavirus cases have slightly gone up in the country owing to the reopening of activities including local trains, schools, commercial establishments and also increasing volume of passengers in trains. It is a known fact that when it comes to any pandemic, there will be a plateau phase and minor fluctuations in numbers before it settles down completely. People need to remember that the second wave is still going and, and it is vital to take necessary precautions. There are many measures like vaccination and even monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy that are gaining a lot of traction and emerging as hope for ," says Dr Pardiwala.

What is monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy and how it works?

The USFDA authorizes Antibody Cocktail Therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19. This therapy is helpful in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 among high-risk patients. In this therapy, a concoction of two antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab is mixed in laboratories and administered to the person. Then, it mimics the immune system and protects it from harmful pathogens. These antibodies stop the virus attachment on human cells and prevent infection.

Reportedly, till now, more than 35,000 patients have received antibody cocktail therapy in India. Around 1,100 patients have been administered this treatment in Mumbai to date. This therapy is recommended for high-risk, not fully vaccinated, or low immunity patients. The antibody combination shortens the duration of symptoms by 4 days.

The recent real-world study published in EClinical Medicine assessed the outcomes of antibody cocktail therapy treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. This real-world study suggests that among high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, the antibody cocktail therapy is promising to fight against COVID-19 and reduced the rate of hospitalization.

Why this therapy is a boon for COVID patients?

Antibody cocktail has shown to lower hospitalization of the moderately-ill patients along with reducing fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease at risk of progression to severe disease. Moreover, this therapy can aid the quick recovery of COVID patients.

Who are ideal for this therapy?

The therapy can be given to adults and children more than 12 years of age with mild to moderate COVID-19. Those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, over 60-year-old with comorbidities like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, taking cancer therapy, bone marrow or organ transplantation, sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and long-term use of immune-suppressing drugs can be given this therapy.

Who are not suitable for this therapy?

The doctor will evaluate and assess for COVID -19 severities before deciding if the patient is suitable for the therapy. It is not recommended for infants and children below 12 years or patients who are hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 and require oxygen therapy.

How to administer this therapy?

This therapy should be given intravenously or subcutaneously within 48 to 72 hours of a COVID-19 infection and before seven days on an OPD basis. The purpose of this therapy is good and is beneficial in the long run.

The primary role of this antibody cocktail is to prevent deterioration of the infection among those who are not jabbed.

