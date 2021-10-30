Antibodies In Covid Survivors May Be Less Effective Against Different Variants: Study

Vaccines designed around alpha, beta, and delta Covid variants may be less effective against other variants, suggests a new study.

Amid the rising cases of AY.4.2 variant of Covid-19 across the globe, a new study has revealed that antibodies after a Covid infection are less effective against different variants. The study was just published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

For the study, the research team from King's College London looked at the antibodies of 38 patients and healthcare workers who were infected within the first wave of Covid-19, before they were vaccinated.

They found detectable antibody levels in most people (18/19 patients) 10 months after they were infected. While antibodies from a specific SARS-CoV-2 variant were able to generate a strong response to future infections from their own variant, they were found less effective when fighting against different variants, said the authors.

Vaccines designed around a variant may be less effective against other variants

Antibodies bind to the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent it from infecting cells. Vaccines are designed to mimic this protein to create the immune response against Covid-19. However, the study results suggested that there were differences in the spike protein of alpha, beta, and delta variants. This means vaccines designed around one of these new variants may be less effective against other variants, the researchers noted.

The researchers also found that current vaccines designed around the original SARS-CoV-2 variant provides the best protection against all variants. Hence, they should be used for vaccination programmes, said Dr Liane Dupont from Department of Infectious Diseases, School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, King's College London.

Delta subvariant A.Y 4.2 now present in 42 countries: WHO

As of October 25, more than 26,000 cases of the Delta Covid subvariant AY.4.2 has been reported from 42 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). AY.4.2, which has three additional mutations, including two in the spike protein: A222V and Y145H, is said to be 10-15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant.

Importance of Covid-19 Vaccination

A new study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that people who are unvaccinated and had a recent infection are 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.

With inputs from agencies

