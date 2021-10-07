Antibodies From Pfizer Drops Rapidly After Two Months Of Getting The Jab, Especially In Men, Immunocompromised People

fizer vaccine

Two recent studies have found that antibodies after the Pfizer vaccine shot begin to fade two months after getting the jab. Here's what it means for people who have been vaccinated with this vaccine.

It goes without saying that vaccines are one of the most effective tools for people to protect themselves against the deadly coronavirus. These vaccines work well with the natural defences of your body and help you fight the virus if you get exposed. But vaccines don't last forever. The contents of the shots, like many of the germs they imitate, are only present for as long as the body takes to destroy them. While protection offered by the vaccines naturally declines, a new report suggests that immune protection offered by Pfizer's vaccine drops rapidly after 2 months of getting both the doses, especially in men and immunosuppressed people.

Antibodies After Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Drops After Two Months

Two studies published Wednesday, from Israel and Qatar and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirmed that immunity after getting the Pfizer jab begin to fade after two months or so. However, it continues to protect against severe diseases, hospitalization, and death. Antibody levels decline quickly after two doses of vaccination, according to an Israeli study that included 4,800 health care workers. As per the study, men, persons 65 years of age or older, and persons with immunosuppression are more at risk.

The studies further emphasized the importance of maintaining precautions against infection, even for fully vaccinated people. The primary focus of the study was the levels of so-called neutralising antibodies, which are the immune system's initial line of defence against infection, are linked to infection protection.

TRENDING NOW

Getting Vaccinated Post COVID-19 Infection Offers More Protection

The Israeli study also found that patients who were vaccinated after a natural Covid-19 infection have longer-lasting immunity. It's most potent in patients who have recovered from infection and then been vaccinated.

A second study from Qatar looked at specific illnesses in that small Gulf nation's highly vaccinated populace. Pfizer/vaccination, BioNTech's also known as BNT162b2, was given to the majority of those that went. "After the first dose, BNT162b2-induced protection against infection increases quickly, peaks in the first month after the second dose, and then gradually fades in succeeding months," says the study. "The waning appears to accelerate after the fourth month, to reach a low level of approximately 20% in subsequent months," they said.

The researchers also notices that the protection against hospitalization and death stayed at 90 per cent, which is a good sign. However, this does not mean you can let your guard down. These findings suggest that you need to gear up and take precautions against the virus.

You may like to read

Pfizer Recently Won Authorization For Booster Shots

Pfizer claims that after a few months, immunity from the first two doses of their vaccine begins to run off. Pfizer received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last month for booster doses of its vaccine for six months after consumers had completed their first two doses.

People over 65, people with conditions that make them more susceptible to becoming seriously ill from breakthrough infections, and people at high risk of infection, such as health care workers and prison inmates, should all get boosters, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RECOMMENDED STORIES