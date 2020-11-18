Giving infants antibiotics to quickly cure them of temporary ailments could result in a variety of illnesses later. A recent study has shown that antibiotics administered to children younger than two are associated with several ongoing illnesses or conditions ranging from allergies to asthma warn researchers. The observations and results were published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The authors claimed the gender of the child the number of doses age of the child type of medication also accounts for different effects. “We want to emphasize that this study shows an association not causation of these conditions” said author Nathan LeBrasseur. He