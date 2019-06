The humble kitchen sponge has always been viewed as the breeding ground for germs. In fact, in a study published in Nature Scientific Reports, German researchers found the presence of more than 54 billion bacteria across 118 genera in kitchen sponges. They also found that cleaning the sponge thoroughly did not help much. But now, thanks to a new study, this very kitchen sponge could provide the key to fighting antibiotic resistant bacteria. According to researchers from the New York Institute of Technology, bacteriophages or viruses that infect bacteria, thrive in kitchen sponges. As the threat of antibiotic resistance increases, these bacteriophages can be used to kill the bacteria that antibiotics alone can’t kill. ASM Microbe, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, presented the research recently.

What is antibiotic resistance?

Bacteria and fungi are constantly mutating. Antibiotic resistance happens when they mutate to defeat the antibiotic created to kill them. This is a global problem. It is posing a serious health risk to patients with conditions that require the administration of antibiotics. Their conditions become difficult to treat and involves more expenses on hospital stay and post hospitalisation check-ups. At times, it becomes downright impossible to treat such patients.

There is a common misconception that antibiotic resistance means that a person’s body is resistant to the medication. But what it actually means is that the bacteria has become immune to the medicine designed to kill it. Sometimes, the terms ‘antimicrobial resistance’ or ‘drug resistance’ are also used to refer to this problem.

Severity of the problem

According to media reports, around 7.5 lakh people in the country lose their lives to antibiotic resistance. This number is likely to increase and reach 10 lakh by 2050 as incidences of common infections and and minor injuries increasingly claiming lives are coming to light.

According to the estimates of the World Health Organisation (WHO), multi-drug resistant bacteria are the most critical group of resistance species posing a threat in hospitals, nursing homes and patients and care for this condition requires devices like ventilators and blood catheters.

This problem could soon become the most urgent public health concern if the solution takes time to emerge. And, victims will not be just humans. It has the potential to spread to veterinary treatments and also to the agricultural industries. In a recent report on antimicrobial resistant pathogens, the World Health Organisation put several gram-negative bacteria at the top of its list, stating that new treatments for these bacteria were “Priority 1 Critical”. This is because they cause infections with high death rates and are rapidly becoming resistant to all present treatments. One picks up these bacteria mostly in hospitals.

Who are at high risk?

This problem does not discriminate. It can affect anyone at any age anywhere. People with chronic illnesses will suffer the most if antibiotics they require lose their effectiveness. It will affect the treatment of diabetes, arthritis, asthma and cancer. Moreover, procedures like joint replacements and organ transplants will also suffer because of this. People should try and not fall victim to infections like pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhoea, and salmonellosis because the antibiotics used to treat them have become resistant.

Keeping antibiotic resistance at bay

Misuse of antibiotics is the culprit behind the acceleration of antibiotic resistance. It is important to use only those antibiotics that your doctor prescribes. It is also equally important to stick to the prescribed format. Never, ever, self-medicate. Take precautions to avoid infections. Wash hands regularly, practise safe sex, avoid contact with sick people and get your vaccinations in order. Switch to food that is produced without the use of antibiotics.

Doctors point out that general public should be made more aware of the fact that for certain ailments like common cold and cough do not require antibiotics to be treated and can be tackled with simple medicines.

In response to this problem, the World Health Organisation endorsed a global action plan on antimicrobial resistance, including antibiotic resistance, at the World Health Assembly in May 2015. The 5 strategic objectives of this global action plan are:

Improving awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance. Strengthening surveillance and research. Reducing the incidence of infection. Optimising the use of antimicrobial medicines. Ensuring sustainable investment in countering antimicrobial resistance

Hope for the future

Experts point out that there has been no discovery of new antibiotic molecule despite research in the area in the last three decades. But recently, these have been some good news. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered how antibiotic resistance spreads through a hospital or community. It found that the preservation of the effectiveness of the current antibiotics is possible to a certain extent by curtailing the spread of antibiotic-resistance genes. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the findings.

Researchers have also discovered a new drug compound which kills antibiotic resistant gram-negative bacteria that can cause infections including pneumonia, urinary tract infections and bloodstream infections.

The research, published in the journal ACS Nano, describes the new compound which kills gram-negative E. coli, including a multi-drug resistant pathogen said to be responsible for millions of antibiotic resistant infections worldwide annually.

(With inputs from IANS)