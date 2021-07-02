Anti-Malaria Drug Mefloquine Reduces Total Viral Load In Covid-19 Patients

According to a new study, an anti-malaria drug known as mefloquine may reduce viral load in people suffering from Covid-19. Read on to know more.





Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, specialists have been working to repurpose medicines to treat patients and reduce the danger of serious COVID-19 consequences. They've discovered several intriguing leads, and several current medicines that were previously used to treat other illnesses are now being utilised to treat COVID patients as well. The outcomes have been encouraging. In a new development, experts have found that a malaria drug may help reduce the effects of coronavirus.

Researchers from the Tokyo University of Science and others have identified that mefloquine, an anti-malarial medication, is effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists used a computer model to anticipate how successful mefloquine would be in treating coronavirus in the actual world.

Anti-Malaria Drug Mefloquine Might Be Effective Against Covid-19

As per the study, mefloquine reduced the total viral load in afflicted individuals to under 7% and cut the "time-till-virus-elimination" by 6.1 days. Frontiers in Microbiology reported their findings. The researchers initially examined authorised anti-parasitic/anti-protozoal medicines to find compounds with better antiviral potency than existing antivirals.

The anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity of mefloquine was found to be the greatest among the drugs examined. They discovered it to be superior to other quinoline derivatives, such as hydrochloroquine, when they tested it in a cell line that mimicked the cell-based microenvironment of human lung cells. Lead scientist Koichi Watashi from the varsity, "In our cell assays, mefloquine readily reduced the viral RNA levels when applied at the viral entry phase but showed no activity during virus-cell attachment. This shows that mefloquine is effective on SARS-COV-2 entry into cells after attachment on the cell surface."

Combining It With Nelfinavir Showed Positive Results

To boost mefloquine's antiviral action, researchers investigated the idea of mixing it with nelfinavir, a medication that prevents SARS-CoV-2 from replicating. They discovered that the two medicines worked together in "synergy," and that the drug combination had more antiviral activity than either drug alone, without being harmful to the cells in the cell lines. While clinical trials are needed to confirm the findings, the world can expect that mefloquine will be used to effectively treat individuals with Covid-19, according to the researchers.

(with inputs from IANS)