As the world battles the toughest fight against the novel coronavirus in its ferocious second wave, a new study has revealed that Ertugliflozin, an FDA-approved drug that is being used for type-2 diabetes can effectively treat coronavirus infection among patients. The study which was carried by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has discovered that the anti-diabetic drug Ertugliflozin has the potential to be used as a ready-to-use, cost-effective solution for safely treating Covid-19 patients. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Maharashtra Announces 'Level 3' Restrictions As Cases of Delta Plus Variant Increase

Ertugliflozin Can Safely Treat Covid-19 patients — Here’s How

The research findings indicate that this re-purposed drug not only binds effectively to the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein of Covid-19 and further blocks binding to human ACE2 but also displays significant anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic properties in a 3D human vascular lung model, both of which are fundamentals in Covid infection. According to the experts, this is the first result that offers a safe, ready-to-use, cost-effective solution to humans who contract Covid. Speaking to the media, Dr Uday Saxena, CEO of ReaGene Innovations said that — “It has immense potential to treat Covid infection, and our research proves its efficacy in the test-tube assays.” Also Read - Asymptomatic Infection Rare With Highly Transmissible Alpha, Beta COVID-19 Variants

The researchers also said that the results obtained are highly encouraging, and further in animal models towards preclinical, and clinical outcomes in humans are yet to be conducted for this drug to be officially nominated as a therapeutic agent for COVID-19. Also Read - COVID Vaccines Provide Protection In More Than 95% Of Healthcare Workers: Apollo Hospitals’ Study

India Logs 48,786 New Cases

India added 48,786 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities. A total of 3,99,459 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,21,945 from Maharashtra, 35,040 from Karnataka, 32,619 from Tamil Nadu, 24,977 from Delhi, 22,591 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,708 from West Bengal, and 16,052 from Punjab. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from Agencies)