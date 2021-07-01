As the world battles the toughest fight against the novel coronavirus in its ferocious second wave a new study has revealed that Ertugliflozin an FDA-approved drug that is being used for type-2 diabetes can effectively treat coronavirus infection among patients. The study which was carried by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has discovered that the anti-diabetic drug Ertugliflozin has the potential to be used as a ready-to-use cost-effective solution for safely treating Covid-19 patients. Ertugliflozin Can Safely Treat Covid-19 patients — Here’s How The research findings indicate that this re-purposed drug not only binds effectively to the receptor-binding domain of