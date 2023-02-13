live

Anti-Cervical Cancer Vaccination For Girls To Begin In 6 States From June: Check If Your State Is There In The List

Indian government is all set to begin administering anti-cervical cancer vaccine in girls aged 9 to 14 years in six states in June, check out the complete list below.

The government is all set to begin an anti-cervical cancer campaign where girls between the age group 9 to 14 years old will be administered the anti-cervical cancer vaccine. The campaign will kickstart in 6 states. According to the officials, in the first phase of the vaccination campaign, 2.55 crore girls are targeted to be administered the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

These 6 states include - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. India is home to about 16 per cent's of the world's total women population. Out of the total numbers, about a quarter is suffering from cervical cancer in India. To fight the condition, India only has one HPV vaccine -- American multinational Merck's Gardasil. This vaccine is available in the private market in single-dose pre-filled syringe presentation and its price is Rs 10,850.

The campaign will thus help girls between the age group 9 to 14 to fight the condition. Follow the space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the healthcare sector.

