Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Is A Silent And Invisible Pandemic: Dr Bharati Pravin

Each year bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) leads to death of an estimated 1.3 million people worldwide, according to WHO.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials are making germs stronger. Bacteria and fungi are increasing developing the ability to defeat the drugs designed to eliminate them and antimicrobials are becoming less effective. Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is a silent and invisible pandemic, warned Indian Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, while highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government to address the health threat in India.

Speaking at the ministerial plenary panel of the Third Global High-Level Conference on Anti-Microbial Resistance in Muscat, Dr Pawar also threw light on the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and its subsequent fatal effects. She acknowledged that AMR is a global health threat with serious health, political, and economic implications.

Steps taken by India to fight Anti-Microbial Resistance

Dr Pawar also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to counter AMR, which is a priority under the national health agenda. She noted that the government is making strong efforts to address the menace in the country through awareness & capacity building, strengthening laboratory, surveillance, infection prevention & control, antimicrobial stewardship and research on newer drugs, diagnostics and innovations.

Pawar also made mention of the Jaipur Declaration on AMR signed by health ministers of 11 member states of the WHO South-East Asia Region in 2011, signifying their commitment and political support towards one health approach for containment of AMR.

Pawar also congratulated the UN General Assembly, WHO & member states as well as the Quadripartite on their initiatives to tackle the AMR threat.

The Third Global High-Level Conference on Anti-Microbial Resistance in Muscat had 22 participants from more than 15 countries.

Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform

The Global AMR Conference also witnessed the launch of Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform by the Quadripartite organisations, which include FAO, UNEP, WHO and WOAH.

