So far, the virus has not been found in breast milk and all mothers are advised to continue breastfeeding. @Shutterstock

It’s been eight months now since the novel coronavirus emerged in China’s Wuhan city, but there’s a lot scientists still don’t know about the deadly virus. The novel coronavirus, which is also known as SARS-CoV-2, is believed to predominantly spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets released when someone infected with the virus sneezes, cough, or speak. You may get infected by breathing in these respiratory droplets or by touching a contaminated surface and rubbing your eyes, nose or mouth. Studies have also indicated that the COVID-19 virus might transmit through the air as well. Fortunately, growing evidence suggests that the virus cannot be transmitted through breast milk. The latest is a study published in the journal JAMA. Also Read - Everyone should get flu vaccine this year amid COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

For the new study, US researchers examined 64 samples of breast milk from 18 women infected with SARS-CoV-2. Only one sample tested positive for viral RNA, but subsequent tests found that the virus was unable to replicate and cause infection in the breastfed infant. Also Read - Two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines almost complete Phase 2 trials: Will India go for emergency authorization?

“Detection of viral RNA does not equate to infection. It has to grow and multiply in order to be infectious and we did not find that in any of our samples,” IANS quoted study researcher Christina Chambers from the University of California, as saying. Also Read - Obesity increases risk of death from COVID-19 in men: 5 sure shot ways to lose weight

Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that breast milk itself is not likely a source of infection for the infant.

The danger lies in your respiratory droplets, not breast milk

Fearing that they might transfer the virus to their baby, some women infected with SARS-CoV-2 have chosen to just not breastfeed at all. The results of the new study will give women the reassurance needed for them to breastfeed, the researchers noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) and many other health authorities recommend COVID-19 infected mothers to continue nursing their baby. CPS in its guidelines noted that the COVID-19 virus may be transmitted from mother to infant through respiratory droplets, not breast milk.

Therefore, it recommends breastfeeding mothers to take certain precautions while nursing amidst the pandemic such as –

Wear a face mask while breastfeeding

Wash your hands and clean your breast area with soap and water before each feeding.

While pumping breast milk ensure to wash your hands and clean all equipment.

Regularly disinfect frequently touched household surfaces

Importance of breastfeeding during COVID-19 pandemic

Breastfeeding provides invaluable benefits to both the mother and the baby. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for babies and it protects them against illness. Breast milk strengthens the immunity of newborns by directly transferring antibodies from the mothers. Thus breastfeeding can protect newborns against infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Research has also indicated that coronavirus antibodies can be transmitted from a woman recovered from COVID-19 to her child through breast milk. There have been reports of the presence of elevated IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in newborns born to mothers with COVID-19.

On the other hand, disruption of breastfeeding can lead to a drop in milk supply, refusal by the infant to take the breast, and a decrease in protective immune factors contained in breast milk.