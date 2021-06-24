Want more energy? Want to feel better? Improve your health? Just exercise. It is a fact universally acknowledged that regular exercise and physical activity is crucial to lead a long and healthy life. Regardless of your age sex or level of physical activity exercise can help anyone get better and combat several diseases including Covid-19. A paper published in Harvard Health has found a link between physical inactivity is associated with a higher risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes. Ever since the SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes Covid-19 came into being experts have emphasised boosting your immunity to prevent coronavirus. As