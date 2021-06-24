Want more energy? Want to feel better? Improve your health? Just exercise. It is a fact universally acknowledged that regular exercise and physical activity is crucial to lead a long and healthy life. Regardless of your age, sex or level of physical activity, exercise can help anyone get better and combat several diseases including Covid-19. A paper published in Harvard Health has found a link between physical inactivity is associated with a higher risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes. Also Read - Glutathione: A Wonder Molecule To Fight Respiratory Infections Like COVID 19

Ever since the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, came into being, experts have emphasised boosting your immunity to prevent coronavirus. As per the study done by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, exercise keeps the body agile, muscles supple, organs strong and contribute to disease prevention. Here's what you should know.

Exercise More Than 150 Minutes/ Week To Reduce Covid-19 Risk

For the study, the researchers reviewed anonymized data from over 48,000 persons over the age of 18 who had contracted coronavirus between January and October 2020. It was found that routine activity may help protect people who get Covid-19, from becoming severely ill. The paper also cited the Exercise Vital Sign study, which involved over 48,000 COVID-19 positive people in the United States.

Kaiser Permanente, a huge healthcare institution in California, asked all of its patients two simple questions regarding their physical activity on a regular basis.

How many days a week do you engage in moderate to severe exercise on average? The response options range from 0 to 7 days. How many minutes do you spend exercising on average at this level? 0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 90, 120, 150, or more minutes are the options.

The researchers also separated the patients into three groups, based on their weekly exercise levels. First, those who engage in over 150 minutes of physical activity per week, second, those who engage in 0 to 10 minutes per week, and third, those who engage in varying amounts of physical activity each week, ranging from 11 to 149 minutes. Age, sex, race, lifestyle, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease were among the other factors considered.

Lack of physical activity was associated with being overweight, diabetes and heart diseases. Covid-19 was also linked to a higher risk of serious illness and death in people with several illnesses.

Low Physical Activity Associated With Health Complications

Even after accounting for all of these factors, the study found that persons who were sedentary had a higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, ICU admission, and death than people who exercised for at least 150 minutes per week.

Contracting a disease like Covid-19 is not the only factor why you should do exercise today. It can help ward off many chronic diseases and help you live a longer life. Covid-19 can be prevented with the help of vaccination, staying physically active and eating healthy. Another study looked at middle-aged persons and the impact of physical activity on their thinking and memory later in life. It found that regular exercise can reduce the incidence of dementia by 30%.