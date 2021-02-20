A combination of robust vaccination programmes and strict physical distancing rules could avoid recurring peaks of Covid-19 outbreak without the need to rely on stay-at-home restrictions according to a new study. The findings published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour predicts that in most cities vaccination programmes and physical distancing combined will be enough to contain virus resurgence without the need to greatly restrict population mobility. Covid-19 Outbreak - Who Are Required To Keep A Check All The Time Our research provides a framework and set of outputs that can be used by policy-makers and public health authorities to identify