A new coronavirus (Covid) variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state Japan’s health ministry said Sunday. The strain differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases in those countries. According to the reports the variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s a woman in her 30s and two teens the ministry said Sunday. What Is This New Strain All About? Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said authorities have found a new strain of the coronavirus in four passengers arriving