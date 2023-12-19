Another Lockdown? Singapore Reports 56,000 COVID Cases, Makes Face Mask Mandatory

"COVID is making a comeback, and we all should take proper precautions to stay safe from any future outbreak," says experts as Singapore reels under massive surge in fresh COVID cases.

In the last few days, Singapore has reported a sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health stated that at least 56,043 cases were recorded in the week of December 3 to 9, representing a significant jump from the 32,035 cases recorded the previous week. The country has issued health advisories to its citizens and has made face masks mandatory in public places.

Is Singapore Moving Toward Another LOCKDOWN?

Speaking to the media about the current condition, and precautions that the government is taking to contain the spread of the virus, the officials said, "Looking at the intensity of the matter, it is believed that Singapore might impose a full lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country."

In the meantime, doctors have advised people to get vaccinated against the virus at the earliest and they also appealed to the elders and medically vulnerable to get the jab in order to safeguard themselves from the fatal disease.

This surge, attributed in part to the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 subvariant, has triggered a cautious response from the Ministry of Health (MOH). "We are concerned by the recent rise in cases, particularly the increase in hospitalizations," MOH Director-General Kenneth Mak stated, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to safety precautions.

Quoting the MoH, The Straits Times reported that the concerned ministry has announced the opening of a second COVID-19 treatment facility at Singapore Expo Hall 10 this weekend to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. Their doctors will decide if they should be admitted.

