The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given approval to another Indian pharmaceutical company to start clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine. Hyderabad-based Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday announced that it has initiated Phase 1/2 clinical trials of its Covid-19 subunit vaccine candidate in the country following DGCI approval. BE is developing the vaccine in collaboration with US-based Dynavax and Baylor College of Medicine a health sciences university in Houston. The Phase 1/2 clinical trials will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate. The vaccine will be given to about 360 healthy subjects in the age