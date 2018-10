With cardiovascular diseases becoming increasingly common among the young and the old, blockages in the heart is a frequent problem cardiologists have to face. To treat blockages angioplasty and stent placement are common procedures used to open arteries that are clogged. These procedures are formally known as coronary angioplasty or percutaneous coronary intervention (when stents are placed). Angioplasty involves the use of a tiny balloon to open the blocked artery. A stent is a tiny wire-mesh tube that is inserted into the artery. The stent stays in place to prevent the artery from closing again. Angioplasty and stent placement are done simultaneously by a cardiologist to open clogged arteries.

Who needs heart angioplasty and stent placement?

When a fatty substance known as plaque attaches to the walls of an artery and makes it clogged it gives rise to a condition called atherosclerosis. The build-up of plaque causes the inside of the artery to narrow, restricting blood flow. This interferes with the heart functioning as it restricts blood flow to the heart. Angioplasty and stent placement can alleviate the blockage of an artery. They’re also emergency procedures used if someone is having a heart attack.

Are there risks of this procedure?

Like any other medical or surgical procedure angioplasty or stent replacement also has its own risks. But remember the risks of not going through the procedure outweigh the risks associated with angioplasty with stent placement. Some of the risks associated with angioplasty and stents are:

breathing problems

bleeding

a blockage of the stented artery

a blood clot

a heart attack

an infection

re-narrowing of the artery

Rare side effects include stroke and seizure.

How is the procedure performed?

It is a minimally invasive procedure where a small incision is made in the groin to access and artery.

A thin, flexible tube known as a catheter is inserted through that incision.

The catheter is guided up through your body to the coronary arteries. The doctors can view the arteries using a type of X-ray called fluoroscopy. A special dye can also guide them.

Then a small wire is passed through the catheter. A second catheter then follows the guide wire. This catheter has a small balloon attached to it. Once the balloon reaches the blocked artery, the doctor will inflate it and insert the stent at the same time.

The stent allows the artery to remain open and blood flow to return. Once the stent is secured the catheter is removed and the stent is in place so blood can continue to flow.

Some stents are coated in medication that slowly releases into the artery. These are called drug-eluting stents (DES). These stents help to fight fibrosis, a build-up of tissue that prevents the affected artery from closing. Bare metal stents, or those that are not coated in medication are also sometimes used depending on the condition and requirement of the patient. In fact, a recent survey has found out that the Indian made stents are better than foreign made stents.

How does your life improve after angioplasty and stent placement?

After the procedure there might be some soreness at the site of incision which can be treated with over-the-counter painkillers. Some blood thinners are prescribed to prevent blood coagulation and help the body to adjust to the body. Drinking plenty of fluids and limited physical activity for some time is necessary. Angioplasty with stent placement may be a life-saving procedure, but you’ll still need to make lifestyle choices to improve your heart health. Healthy lifestyle habits include having a balanced diet, exercising, and quitting smoking if you smoke.

Are there any drawbacks?

Angioplasty and stents can’t help some conditions. Coronary artery bypass surgery could be a better option when the main artery on the left side of the heart experiences a blockage. A coronary bypass surgery is considered when the patient suffer blockages in multiple arteries or has diabetes.

