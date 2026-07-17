Andhra Pradesh reports 12 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in three weeks; health department urges vigilance

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 12 COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the past three weeks prompting the state health department to strengthen surveillance, encourage early testing and remind residents to stay vigilant by following recommended preventive measures especially those at higher risk.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last twenty days between June 26 and July 16 leading to an alert and strengthening surveillance activities in all districts. But the good news is that state health officials emphasized that none of these cases suggested that there is a new outbreak as these are sporadic cases.

According to the state health department two more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been confirmed recently bringing the state's death toll to four in the past three weeks. Some of the patients who died were reportedly suffering from underlying health issues such as diabetes and kidney disease which are risk factors for severe COVID-19.

G Veerapandian, Health Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh said on Thrusday, "Sporadic Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Between June 26 and July 16, 12 people contracted Covid-19 virus and four out of them succumbed." He said that out of the four casualties, three deaths related to coronavirus are from Kadapa and the other one is from Kakinada.

Health department urges vigilance

Over the past few days the state government has issued alerts to all the district health authorities and hospitals to be on high alert. Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance strengthened and hospitals were urged to be prepared with proper testing facilities and isolation measures.

Healthcare professionals raise concern as while the current figures are small the fatalities are a reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading and a serious risk especially for the elderly and individuals with chronic health conditions. The recent incidents have also prompted neighbouring Odisha to step up its surveillance and preparedness in the wake of the largescale public gathering.

Importance of ongoing care

Since the pandemic research has consistently indicated that people who have other underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disorders and weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing more serious complications with COVID-19 which highlights the importance of ongoing care and early attention to medical needs.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Follow guidance from health authorities and consult a healthcare provider if needed.