Andhra Pradesh Govt To Develop Tirupati As A Major Hub For Cancer Treatment

Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) will be established as a state-of-the-art Cancer Centre. A palliative care center coming up at Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking up several new initiatives to develop Tirupati as a major hub for Cancer treatment. It is turning Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) into a state-of-the-art Cancer Centre, which will provide a wide range of services including preventive, surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. The plan is to connect this Centre to other cancer treatment facilities across the state to boost accessibility and availability of advanced cancer treatments for patients.

Additionally, a palliative care center will be established at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) that will have 30 beds in the beginning. The Institute is also starting a foundation course in palliative care next month in collaboration with Pallium India.

Vidadala Rajini, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted that the increasing number of cancer patients in India demands a cancer care ecosystem within individual states.

Talking about BIO, he said that it will provide standardized and affordable treatment to the patients in their hometown, as well as reduce the additional burden that comes with traveling to a metro city for treatment.

Govt doctors given training in breast cancer management

The AP government has also joined hands with Roche Pharma to strengthen capacity and capability of government healthcare professionals in cancer care. On November 12, they jointly organized a workshop to create awareness about personalized and targeted treatment options in management of breast cancer in Tirupati. About 200 healthcare professionals attended the workshop.

Roche Pharma Managing Director & CEO V. Simpson Emmanuel said that such initiatives can help AP strengthen its cancer care ecosystem and offer quality and timely treatment to its citizens.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced its comprehensive cancer care scheme Arogyasri to provide free treatment for all types of cancers.

