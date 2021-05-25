Anandiah, a local Ayurveda practitioner in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, has been attracting people from the surrounding areas who are searching for a cure for Covid. A medicine for Covid treatment prepared by Anandiah is being distributed to people free of cost. The medication given in the form of balls or liquid drops contains natural components such as pepper, ginger, neem, turmeric, and giloy. Though there is no proof that it cures corona, people started lining up in front of Anandiah’s house in Krishnapatnam town to get the medicine. A committee consisting of officials and AYUSH doctors who evaluated the efficacy of the concoction had concluded that they found no adverse effects in people who took the medicine. Now, the Ayush department of Andhra Pradesh has has also clarified that Anandiah’s Covid medicine does not contain any harmful ingredients. But it said that the concoction can’t be categorised as an ayurvedic medicine or called a country remedy either. Also Read - Molnupiravir capsules for Covid-19 treatment: Phase 3 trials begins at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad

Ayush commissioner Ramulu told the media on Monday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have been informed of their findings and will submit a comprehensive report over the next few days. "All the ingredients used in the medicine, are accepted in Ayurveda. But there are some hurdles in classifying it as an ayurvedic medicine. Any drug not listed in classical ayurvedic tests, needs to undergo clinical trials. The dosages used in the preparation, are also important. There's no possibility of categorising it as an ayurvedic medicine. But then it can't be called a country remedy either. It has its advantages," IANS quoted Ramulu as saying.

Anandiah’s Ayurvedic cure for Covid administered to 80K people

According to the Ayush commissioner, Anandiah's Covid medicine is prepared using 18 herbs. Quoting reports of local officials, he said that as many as 80,000 people have been administered the medicine over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to take help from central government agencies to evaluate the claimed ‘Ayurvedic remedy for Covid’. Distribution of Anandiah’s Covid medicine was halted after the Lok Ayukta objected it stating that Covid norms were being violated during the process.