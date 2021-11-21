An Unborn Baby May Contract COVID If The Mother Is Infected With The Virus

Does COVID-19 affect the health of an unborn child? A new study has found that it might and if the mother's gut is infected with the virus.

For women and their families, pregnancy may be a time of wonderful expectation and excitement. The coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, is a cause for concern. Are you and your child in danger? As per a new study published in BJOG An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, a pregnant woman may contract Covid-19 if her gut is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here is everything you need to know about the link between COVID-19 infection and an unborn baby contracting the disease.

Unborn Babies May Get Infected With COVID-19

Certain embryonic organs, such as the gut, are more susceptible to infection than others. Dr Mattia Gerli, from UCL's Division of Surgery and Interventional Science and the Royal Free Hospital, said, "Our findings explain that clinical infection of the foetus during pregnancy is possible but uncommon and that is reassuring for parents-to-be."

The chances of the Covid-19 virus infecting the baby are exceedingly slim, according to researchers, because the placenta acts as a highly effective and protective shield, and data suggests that foetal infection, also known as vertical transmission, is quite rare. Researchers from the University College London set out to understand how newborn kids could have obtained Covid-19 antibodies, as has been reported in a few cases, and how the virus could be transferred from an infected woman to an unborn child.

Understanding The Link

For the study, researchers looked at several foetal organs and placenta tissue that were made available through the Human Developmental Biology Resource (HDBR) biobank, which supports embryonic/fetal research. The researchers looked for protein receptors called ACE2 and TMPRSS2 that are required for the SARS-Cov-2 virus to infect and disseminate. The intestines (gut) and the kidney were shown to be the only foetal organs that had both the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 genes.

The scientists found that the Covid virus might infect the foetus via the intestines and by foetal swallowing of amniotic fluid, which the unborn baby does naturally for nutrients because the foetal kidney is structurally shielded from virus exposure and so less at risk of infection. Following birth, ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors have been found on the surface of cells of the human intestine and lung, which are also thought to be the main routes for Covid infection. However, the intestine appears to be the most critical site for viral infection in younger children.

Gerli further explained, "The foetus is known to begin swallowing the amniotic fluid in the second half of pregnancy. To cause infection, the SARS-CoV-2 virus would need to be present in significant quantities in the amniotic fluid around the foetus. However, many studies in maternity care have found that the amniotic fluid around the foetus does not usually contain the SARS-CoV2 virus, even if the mother is infected with Covid-19."

The greatest risk to the foetus during pregnancy, according to the experts, is if the mother becomes very ill because of Covid-19 infection. The virus may be present in high concentrations in the amniotic fluid in this case. Furthermore, it has the potential to harm the placenta, resulting in premature birth.

