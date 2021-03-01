Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Monday confirmed that he underwent a cataract surgery for one eye while thanking his fans for all the concern and the wishes. But he also revealed that he needs corrective surgery for the other eye as well. “Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition .. eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well” the veteran actor wrote on his blog after getting the surgery. “My love to all .. progress is slow ..