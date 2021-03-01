Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Monday confirmed that he underwent a cataract surgery for one eye while thanking his fans for all the concern and the wishes. But he also revealed that he needs corrective surgery for the other eye as well. “Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition .. eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well,” the veteran actor wrote on his blog after getting the surgery. Also Read - Cataract surgery can make you safer on road: Study

"My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet anther eye to go .. so its a long haul," he added.

He's hoping that he will get recovered well in time to start shooting for his new film with Director Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled 'GoodBye ' that is scheduled to begin in a few days.

Big B had informed about going in for surgery on his blog on Saturday night. “Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan can only see three letters for each word now

Talking about his post-surgery health condition, the megastar said, “.. right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through ..”

Wondering what is this Gary Sobers’ story and how it is connected to Big B’s current eye condition? The actor wrote further to share the details of the cricketer’s story but said “whether or not it is authentic is questionable.”

“At a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one .. !!!!”

Amitabh Bachchan said his eye condition post the surgery is somewhat similar to Sobers’ drunk state and he’s “seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button.”

The actor added that as he cannot read, write or see, he’s doing nothing, and the day passes just sitting in oblivion. “Eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime .. unless of course it is being created .. but that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment,” he wrote.

Cataracts: Symptoms, causes and treatment

A cataract is a cloudy area that forms in the lens of the eye that can make vision blurry. It occurs when proteins in the eye form clumps, preventing the lens from sending clear images to the retina.

Most cataracts develop due to aging or injury that causes tissues within the lens to break down and clump together, clouding small areas within the lens. But health conditions can also increase your risk of cataracts. These include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, hypothyroidism, certain genetic illnesses, etc. Smoking, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and prolonged use of corticosteroid medications are also associated with development of cataracts.

Signs and symptoms of cataract may include:

Fading or yellowing of colours

Blurry or double vision

Seeing halos around light

Frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescription

Sensitivity to light and glare

Trouble seeing at night

Need brighter light for reading and other activities

People who have cataracts may find it difficult to read, drive a car (especially at night) or see the expression on other’s face. If you notice any changes in your vision, sudden eye pain, or sudden headache, see your doctor right away, suggests Mayo Clinic.

If clouded vision is interfering with your usual activities, you might need cataract surgery, which is generally a safe, effective procedure.