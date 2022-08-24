Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive For The Second Time: What You Should Do To Avoid COVID Reinfection

Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive For The Second Time

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for novel coronavirus for the seond time. The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately. "I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan wrote.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Earlier, the veteran star had contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

COVID-19 Reinfection Risk

Can you catch COVID twice? In recent times, report of people catching COVID for the second or even third time is on the rise. Re-infection means, a person catching the same virus infection for the second or the third time after getting fully recovered from it. Experts have warned that due to the waning of immunity against the virus provided either by the previous infection or the vaccines, the risk of catching COVID for the second time and many more times after that increases. Another major risk factor behind the rise of COVID reinfection is the rapid mutations happening in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, giving rise to new variants with new features and characters. Experts believe that people are immune to variants which were there previously when the vaccines were provided, however, the new strains like Omicron and its sub-variants are capable of evading these immunity guards and can effectively infect a fully recovered and even a fully vaccinated individual.

How To Reduce The Risk of COVID Reinfection?

COVID can have severe negative effects on the body, therefore it is important to not let the virus infect you even once. But, if you have recently recovered from the infection, you should know that the risk of catching it again is still there and to avoid that from happening, you need to take some precautions. Take a look at the list of things that you can do to protect yourself from catching COVID again:

Get the booster doses, as and when they are available. Wear well-fitted face masks to protect yourself from catching the virus. Stay away from people who are showing up symptoms of the virus infection. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Keep your hands clean and properly sanitized.

