As COVID-19 cases surge past 8 lakh in India, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday evening. The 77 year old actor took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” His condition is said to be stable. His son Abhishek has also tested positive and is admitted to the same hospital. Both of them have mild symptoms. All family members and staff have undergone tests and results are awaited. Also Read - Common antivirals may lead to heart failure in COVID-19 patients

The legendary actor was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, where he starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. His upcoming ventures include Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund.

Bollywood celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 does not distinguish between the rich and the poor or between celebrities and the common man. India has seen many celebrities testing positive for the virus that has crippled the world. In the initial days of the pandemic in March, Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for hit numbers like ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. Actor Purab Kohli, who starred in the popular ‘90s show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, contracted the disease in April. In May, 74-year-old Kiran Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A veteran of the silver screen and television, he did not have any symptoms and learnt that he has the disease when he went for a minor medical procedure. Mohena Kumari, of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame, also tested positive on June 2. All these stars have since recovered and are in good health. However, music composer Wajid Khan, who passed away in June following a cardiac arrest, had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was also suffering from a kidney infection.

Massive surge in cases in India

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged past 8.2 lakh in India on Saturday, as per the Home Ministry website. India today is the third worst hit nation in the world after the US and Brazil. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that though India has become the third most affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to understand this in the correct perspective. According to him, India has the second highest population in the world. Cases per million are 538 here, while the world average is 1,453.

(With inputs from Agencies)